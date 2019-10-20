As strange as it might sound, a Philippines woman wore 2.5 kgs of clothes before boarding her flight just to avoid paying for extra baggage at the check-in counter. Gel Rodriguez of Philippines posted the picture on her social media handle and became an overnight sensation for her uncanny trick.

Her bag weighed 9 kilos against the minimum of 7 kilos (which is free) and was asked to shell out extra money by the staff. The woman opened her bag and removed most of her clothes and wore it on top of each other. Apart from several jackets, she even wore close to five pants at once. The weight of her luggage reduced to 6.5 kgs and she wore 2.5 kgs of clothes all at once.

Vice contacted the woman for a quote and she revealed that she simply didn't want to pay extra money just for 2.5 kgs extra luggage. "I didn't want to pay the fee for the excess baggage because it was only 2kg." When asked how she felt after wearing so many clothes all at once, she said, ''It was really hot.''

Gel also went a step ahead stating that she hopes no one else will try this trick at the airport, as it's not as easy as it seems to wear too many clothes at once. ''I don't recommend other people do it,'' she said. The woman posted her adventure on Facebook by saying, ''When the airline staff at the check in counter said: "EXCESS NA PO KAYO, 7kg lang po allowed na hand carry." Me: NO PROBLEM! from 9kg to 6.5kg baggage #ExcessBaggageChallengeAccepted''.

The surprising part is that her post has got 35,000 likes and 21,000 shares along with thousands of comments. Many users commented positively stating that her idea was great. While one user said, "Hey no rules for that for sure," the other said, "Hahaha good idea."

Also, this is not the first time a traveller has sorted to this sort of trick. Recently, a man from Scotland put 15 shirts on his body at the Nice Airport to get his baggage within 7 kilos. he too was a sensation online the very next day.