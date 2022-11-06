Philadelphia Mass Shooting: At Least 12 Injured as Vehicle-Borne Assailants Open Fire on Crowd

UPDATE: As more details emerged, it has been confirmed that at least 12 people have been injured in the shooting.

Original Story: At least 10 people were injured in shooting in the Kensington and Allegheny area in Philadelphia on Saturday night. The victims have been taken to hospitals in the area, local networks reported.

Reports said the gunmen were travelling in a black vehicle and they shot the crowd on the sidewalk after getting out of the vehicle and fleeing. The perpetrators fled the scene after the shooting.

According to 6ABC, two victims are in critical condition while seven others are stable. Police are searching for the gunmen. They have not been able to establish the cause of the shooting. The police also said all the victims were all adult men and women.

Citing police, NBC Philadelphia reported that there is the possibility that more people have been injured in the shooting.

According to the police, the shooting occurred outside a bar at 10:45 p.m. Stanford said.

"Our men and women are where they're supposed to be in the sense of being out here patrolling, but we have some brazen individuals in this city that don't care. They don't care how many police officers are out here, and some of them don't care in terms of how many people are out here," the police said, according to NBC.

