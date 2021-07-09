Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a martial arts professional all his life, and after leaving the sport thought of going the entrepreneurial way. Instead of stepping away from the daily grind and taking it easy, he has devoted his time and resources to coaching, promoting, and investing in new business ventures.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has built and launched several plants for the production of healthy products in the United Arab Emirates: Fitroo by Khabib – protein bars and PH Top – Premium Alkaline Water by Khabib. The products are already available in stores.

Alkaline water is water that has been ionized, which means the pH level of water has been increased. The pH level is a number that measures how acidic or alkaline a substance is on a scale of 0 to 14. For instance, if the level is 1, it means the substance is very acidic and if it is 13, it is very alkaline. Alkaline water has a pH level of about 8 or 9 and pH level of normal tap water is 7, which is neutral. It is believed that alkaline water helps people with excess acidity as it helps neutralise the acid in the body; thanks to its alkaline nature. This process of neutralising acids in the body helps prevent various ailments.

Being an athlete himself, He understands what Athletes want. PH Top will help athletes recover from physical exertion, it will support the immune system against external negative factors, it will help people who are sick - recover quicker and it will benefit pregnant women.

According to Khabib, the water has passed all the required tests, which include rigorous quality checks. Due to the high content of useful minerals, it perfectly replenishes the salt balance of an athlete. It is said that the company uses the best technologies in production, and the water goes through five stages of filtration before being saturated with minerals. Children and pregnant women can also benefit from this product as pH strengthens bones, restores energy, and improves metabolism.