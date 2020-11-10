The volunteers of the Pfizer coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine trial stated that they witnessed side effects that are comparable to a flu jab as one of them compared it to 'a severe hangover', as per reports. Carrie one of the volunteers from the US state of Missouri said she suffered a headache, aches, and fever. She mentioned that the side effects following her first shot were likely to those of a flu jab but it was more severe after the second.

A lobbyist from Austin, Texas named Glenn Deshields compared the side effects to 'a severe hangover'. Deshields stated that he scheduled an antibody test through his doctor and it was positive so he was confident about not receiving the placebo. He mentioned that his immune reaction to the shot made him confident about the vaccine and he got excited after Monday's news that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was over 90 percent effective against infection.

COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers

Over 43,500 people in six nations took part in the phase three trial run by the companies. "My grandfather, one of his first memories was of the bells ringing when World War I ended. It was a horrific war and horrible things happened and people were just happy it was over with. In my mind I felt the same way... I kind of felt it was something like that. Thank god, it's going to be over at some point," Deshields said as reported by the Mirror.

Carrie said that signing up for the trial was a 'civic duty' and the positive news on Monday made her proud. "The thought that we could do something to stop people from suffering from this, from losing family members, that we could get rid of it and get back to some sort of normal in our lives - that's a driving factor for this for me. I don't want anyone else to be sick," she said.

The trial is double-blind, which means the people who participated did not know if they are getting the vaccine or placebo but Carrie thinks she got the vaccine. In the UK, the medicines regulator can approve the vaccines developed by Pfizer or Oxford within days of a license application getting submitted, as stated by Matt Hancock. Moreover, Professor Sir John Bell of the Oxford University and the UK Vaccine Taskforce told MPs that he is '70 percent to 80 percent' sure a vaccine is going to return the UK to normality by Easter.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 50.9 million people worldwide as over 1.2 million people globally lost their lives in more than 170 countries.