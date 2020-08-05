Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SE on Wednesday stated that they had signed a deal for supplying Canada with an experimental coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine.

Deliveries of the BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate are planned over the course of 2021, subject to clinical success and Health Canada approval, the two companies said in a statement. They did not reveal financial details.

COVID-19 Vaccine Deal

Separately, the Canadian government said it would make an announcement on the next steps in procuring vaccines at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Wednesday. There are no approved vaccines for the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but 19 vaccines are being tested in humans around the world.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 18.5 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 700,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.

