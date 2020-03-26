The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has asked for the urgent talks with the Premier League and also English Football League for discussing the impact regarding financial issues due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. As the English football is suspended until the end of April, the loss of matchday revenue has hit the clubs hard, especially in the lower leagues.

Birmingham is the first Championship side to tell players to take wage deferrals on Tuesday, on other hand, League Two's Forest Green Rovers stated that they will use the government's wage-support scheme for continuously paying their staff.

PFA to talk with EFL, PL over coronavirus crisis

"As with other industries, the current COVID-19 crisis is having a severe impact on the finances of the game," the PFA said in a statement here. "Several clubs have already approached players with a view to imposing pay deferrals. In order to deal with this situation, we have called for an urgent meeting with both the Premier League and the EFL to discuss how we might proceed going forward."

Earlier this month, the EFL announced it would release a 50 million pounds ($59.15 million) short-term relief fund to assist clubs whose survival is under threat. The PFA also said it had worked closely with the Premier League, EFL and Women's Super League on training protocols to minimise the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

