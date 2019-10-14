Pete Davidson is back, y'all! The 'Saturday Night Live' star made his comeback on Saturday, October 12th and marked his first appearance of the show's 45th season. On the show, the comedian also revealed his reasons for taking the two-week-long hiatus.

In a guest segment starring Stranger Things actor David Harbour, Davidson appeared backstage, which had been turned to the 'Upside Down'. While bantering, Davidson joked about how it was "lit" in the 'Upside Down', and even tried to pry out of Harbour about the show's mystery ending, which essentially shows Harbour go over the 'Upside Down'.

"Didn't you like, die in here at the end of the show? Are you dead?" asked Davidson, to which Harbour said, "No, I don't, I mean, I can't, I'm not exactly authori- just watch the show, you'll find out next season."

Although Harbour reveals nothing about his future on the popular Netflix show, Davidson revealed that his reason for being absent was his shooting schedule. The actor was filming in Atlanta for his role in the second edition of DC's Suicide Squad.

The comedian, who famously got engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, turned up in a "Weekend Update" segment on the show, which was about the resurgence of STDs, and it was during this segment that the comedian spoke further about his break from the show.

"I don't know if you've seen the Joker, but I think you should start being way nicer to me," he told Jost, referring to his part in the upcoming Suicide Squad 2.

It was last week that SNL host Colin Jost joked that Davidson, who was last linked to actress Kate Beckinsale, was basically "a man who drove his car to a music festival and still cannot remember where he parked his car, a week after the show."

To which the comedian responded saying: "I did hear your little joke about me last week. Your gentle little ribbing, calling me that guy who lost his car at a music festival for a week, which I looked up. It was not me."

However, it is yet to be found out whether this appearance of Davidson was a one-time thing or he will be back for all future episodes.