Pervis Spann Dies at 89; Fans Devastated Over Death of Legendary WVON-AM Disc Jockey

Having ruled the hearts of his fans for 60 long years, the legendary WVON-AM disc jockey Pervis Spann breathed his last this Monday. His death has created a vacuum in the music world leaving his fans devastated who have taken to social media to pay tributes to the celebrated artist.

Spann was 89 and was suffering from Alzheimer disease.

Originally hailing from Itta Bena, Mississippi, Spann was presently living in his South Side home in Chicago.

Popularly referred to as the, "BLUES man", Spann was a craze amongst the college students, workers, professionals who would stick to their transistor radios to listen to him.

DJ's Fans Share Nostalgic Moments

This broadcast and music legend enjoyed a large fan following in all the age groups as is evident from the messages being shared on the social media. Some of the older fans are getting nostalgic as they have recounted some special moments when Spann was in his professional prime.

Interestingly, some of the youngsters have even went to the extent of paying their tributes based on the details shared by their "parents" and "write ups" on the much loved disc jockey and radio broadcaster.

Spann's daughter Melody Spann, chair and CEO of Midway Broadcasting Corporation which owns WVON in a statement given to an English Daily said, "The native of Itta Bena, Mississippi went very quickly from being a sharecropper to a shareholder."

A fan went down the memory lane and wrote on twitter, "RIP to the great Chicago DJ Pervis Spann, who passed away earlier today at the age of 89. He crowned Aretha Franklin as The Queen Of Soul in May 1964 at Chicago's Regal Theater."

"TRiiBE, we mourn the loss of legendary Chicago radio disco jockey Pervis Spann, aka 'the BLUES man.' Born August 16, 1932, in Itta Bena, Mississippi, Spann was influential to blues in Chicago. In 2012, Spann was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. He was 89," stated a tweet from one of Spann's followers.

Another twitter user shared, "I am watching a beautiful, beautiful celebration today of Chicago icon #PervisSpann the BLUES Man of @WVON1690 on https://von.tv/home. The love, the music, the family, the stories are magical. If you don't know of him, read about his rich legacy."

An emotional message shared by a twitter user stated, "RIP Pervis Spann 'The Blues Man' - Hope he re-starts his tv show 'Blues & More' in heaven with the Reverend Carl Wright and the deaconesses."