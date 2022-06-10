Is Pervez Musharraf Dead? Rumors Swirl as Former Pakistan President Suffers Multiple Organ Failure in Dubai Hospital

Rumors have emerged on social media suggesting that former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has died. Musharraf, 78, has been in a Dubai hospital for the past three weeks after his health conditions worsened.

There are conflicting reports on his health status, with some news channels going as far as to announce his death. Others have refuted the news but underscored that the former military ruler of the south Asian nuclear power is on the ventilator, with slim chances of survival.

Musharraf's Family Rejects Claims of His Death

In a further update, Musharraf's family rejected claims of his death. "He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," Musharraf's family said from his official Twitter handle.

The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), the political party established by Musharraf, has also rebuffed news circulating on social media regarding his death, according to The News International.

Musharraf Has Been Under Treatment For His Ailment

The party underlined that General (R) Pervez Musharraf has been under treatment for his ailment (Amyloidosis), a condition when organs and tissues don't work properly due to the build-up of an abnormal protein.

Terming the news of Musharraf's death incorrect, the party has urged the people to pray for his speedy recovery.

Musharraf is known for a 1999 coup when he dethroned then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif. But in December 2019, Musharraf was sentenced to death on charges of high treason by a Pakistani court that found him guilty of subverting the constitution. The high treason case was registered against Musharraf in December 2013, when Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N government returned to power.

The court handed the verdict to the former military general in absentia as Musharraf left Pakistan in 2016 to "seek medical treatment" and since then, he has been living in Dubai.

