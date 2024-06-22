Peru vs Chile Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

Peru and Chile are set to begin their Copa America campaigns on Friday, June 21, when they meet in Arlington, Texas, marking the tournament's opening weekend. Both teams are not expected to perform exceptionally well, having finished in the bottom three of CONMEBOL's 10-team World Cup qualifying campaign in 2023.

However, they are both looking to redeem themselves. Their performances have improved recently following changes in management, and their match against each other will serve as a gauge of their prospects in the Copa America and their progress in the new year. Both teams will aim for a big win. Here's everything to know about the Peru vs Chile match.

Important Match for Both Minnows

Former champions Chile, winners of the South American Championship in 2015 and 2016, will kick off their Copa America campaign against Peru on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Texas, United States.

Known for their longstanding political rivalry, the Clasico del Pacifico is one of South America's oldest football rivalries, with both teams set to battle it out.

Both teams are under new coaching regimes, with Ricardo Gareca leading Chile and Jorge Fossati in charge of Peru for the first time in a major tournament at the 2024 Copa America.

Peru enters the tournament unbeaten this year, securing victories against Nicaragua (2-0) and the Dominican Republic (4-1) in March, as well as drawing 0-0 with Paraguay and defeating El Salvador 1-0 in June.

Meanwhile, Chile returns to the United States aiming to replicate their success from 2016, when they last won the Copa America on American soil.

Chile will rely on experienced players like Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas, and Claudio Bravo, who have become instrumental under Gareca's leadership. Peru, on the other hand, will look to their veteran striker Paolo Guerrero and a young, talented squad for inspiration.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Peru Vs Chile Copa America 2024 takes place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on June 21 (June 22 IST).

The Peru Vs Chile Copa America 2024 match begins at 8pm ET, 9pm (Argentina time), 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Peru Vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Peru Vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: United States: The Peru Vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.