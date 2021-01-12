In the era of cosmetology and permanent make-up, Shagun Gupta is one of the most known makeup artists in industry. Shimla Born beauty and fashion expert Shagun Gupta has set a new trend mark in the field of permanent makeup. Intensive knowledge with 10 years of experience has made her an expert in the permanent make up industry. Her flagship label has introduced various new techniques which include use of new digital machines, creative tools and Swiss pigments in makeup enhancing, eyebrow shaping, eyelash extension, lip jobs, BB glow, CC glow and many such amazing looks enhancing techniques.

Recently, the makeup Diva Shagun Gupta has introduced a new technique in the field of Permanent Makeup which is very unique. This is a special "Hyaluron Pen" technique for lips, chicks, skin and body. In this technique special sugar molecules and acid are put through specially designed pens with pressure. Instead of injecting a needle or injection, these special designed pens do the work of filling the material and enhancing the area which enhances beauty in a harmless way.

This unique and safe technique is introduced by Only Shagun Gupta and it is not available with other doctors or specialists. Generally for doing any lip jobs and body jobs, doctors use injections for injecting the material. Shagun Gupta uses this special hyaluronic Pen which does not require needles or injections. Thus, a unique and harmless technique which is a need of every beauty lover is introduced by her.

The Hyaluron Pen is an innovation that deposits Hyaluronic Acid Filler into the epidermal and upper dermal layers of the skin without traditional needles or injections. Ideal for clients that are frightened or uncomfortable with needles, this pain free treatment is less invasive and fast, and allows clients to plump and fill their lips, fine lines and wrinkles. Through the pressure technology the pen uses pressure which causes the Hyaluronic Acid to turn into Nano Scale molecules and inserts the Hyaluronic acid Filler through the skin. The Diameter of this flow is 0.17 mm, twice as small as the smallest insulin needle. The mixture used is Hyaluronic acid.

The Hyaluron Pen can be used to create volume, shape and lift.

Treatment areas include Lips, nasolabial lines, marionette lines, 11 lines, forehead wrinkles.

Perfect for lip augmentations and reducing wrinkles.

The Hyaluronic Acid only reaches the papillary layer of the dermis making this a safe treatment with no risk of occlusion as well as no sharp tips to puncture blood vessels.

Starting her career from Scratch, Shagun Gupta's achievement is very remarkable. The style hunter has completed her degrees like GIA gemologist from London, esthetic skin care from US and Micro pigments from Korea. After marriage also the beauty specialist has continued to carve her niche in the field of beauty and permanent make up. She has done skin treatment for actors like Freddy Daruwala, Kamya Punjabi, Arshi Khan and others.

Her new special technique is surely a benchmark in the area of new permanent make up specialization. It has created a new boom in the industry which has satisfied the need of clients searching for harmless beauty enhancement techniques.