Red Bull's Max Verstappen had to lose his pole position after he faced three grid penalty on Saturday for ignoring yellow flag. During the Sunday's race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, he went wheel to wheel with the drivers' championship leader Lewis Hamilton. But after the initial chaos, the Dutch driver had to take an immediate pit stop due to rear tyre damage, while at end of the race the British star crossed the chequered flag to claim his victory in Mexican Grand Prix.

The bad luck followed the 22-year-old Red Bull driver even after changing the tyres as he made contact with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen while battling for 13th position. But thankfully no penalty was given to the Red Bull star during Mexican GP.

Earlier this year, the Ferrari fans were disappointed due to the poor pit strategy. But in Mexico, the team made a huge mistake while changing the tyres of Charles Leclerc that caused a 6.2-second pit stop. But the 22-year-old Ferrari driver, who claimed back to back four pole positions this season managed to finish in 4th behind Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas respectively.

It should be mentioned that Lewis Hamilton's one-stop pit strategy was a genius decision, taken by his race engineer. Even though it looked impossible and he was also not sure about the hard tyres, the Briton continued the race was as he was determined to claim victory in Mexico.

However, Alfa Rome's Kimi Räikkönen and McLaren's Lando Norris retired from the race due to technical issues. After the race Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat had to face a 10-second time penalty for his last lap clash with Renault's Nico Hulkenberg.

The next F1 race will be US Grand Prix, which will take place on November 4 at Circuit of the Americas.