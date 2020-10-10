At least one person who was attending the rally of the US President Donald Trump in Minnesota last month is currently in an intensive care unit after getting infected with the coronavirus or COVID-19, as officials warned that the president against holding more events he was planning despite himself getting infected with the deadly disease.

The health officials of Minnesota stated that nine people who attended the rally have contracted the disease. They were not able to pinpoint the in-person event as the site where the nine got infected. A Minnesota Health Department spokesperson mentioned officials were able to give confirmation that only they attended the rally when they got possibly exposed to the virus, which made them ill in an email sent to Politico.

Trump Risking Lives of People

Another person stayed hospitalized whose coronavirus infection got associated with the rally, as per reports. The rate of infection was rising in Minnesota after the rally of the president and large gatherings in the area in part fueled by the Labor Day weekend and college meetups, according to reports. It is still not clear whether the attendees at the rally got infected during the event.

A former Republican candidate Herman Cain who attended the June rally in Tulsa got hospitalized less than two weeks after the event due to severe coronavirus. Cain later lost his life due to COVID-19 complications.

It was also not clear where he got the virus, as per a statement released on his Twitter account as he got hospitalized. Trump returned to the White House this week from the military hospital where he was taken after he started showing symptoms of the deadly disease. Despite having the active virus he was planning to host events.

The president inverted around 2,000 people to the White House at a time when the doctors said he was most probably contagious. There are questions surrounding the health of the president. Trump is planning to hold major rallies in the days ahead that can turn out to be dangerous for the people attending the events. It will be interesting to see how the US president continues with his campaign as the presidential election is just a few weeks away.