Fever, chills, and headaches are some common side effects of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. But recently the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US noted that people with cosmetic facial fillers could experience swelling, as well as inflammation with this vaccine.

An FDA advisory committee said that several Moderna vaccine trial participants with fillers complained about side effects after getting the shot. A few patients had cheek fillers six months before getting the vaccine, while one participant had lip fillers just two days after getting the shot. But according to a California based dermatologist, the reaction was immunological.

Unusual Reaction

The healthcare professional Dr. Shirley Chi said that the immune system which causes inflammation is revved up when you get a vaccine. That is how it is supposed to work. "So, it makes sense that you would see an immune response in certain areas where they see some substance that is not a naturally occurring substance in your body," added Dr. Chi.

However, she also said that the side effects should not stop people from getting the Moderna vaccine, which is 94.1 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 illness in those who received two doses. Dr. Chi said that in these recent cases, those people developed swelling and inflammation in the area that was given the filler. "All were treated with steroids and anti-histamines and all of their reactions resolved", she added.

Common Side Effects and Facts

Last week, on December 18, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine received emergency approval from the FDA. Later, Canada also approved the vaccine and Health Canada's chief medical adviser said that the country will receive up to 168,000 doses before the end of December. Meanwhile, Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo, headquarters for the US Forces Japan and the 374th Airlift Wing, as well as Kadena Air Base on Okinawa, home of the 18th Wing, received shipments of the Moderna vaccine on Saturday, December 26.

It is a two-dose vaccine given approximately one month apart through an injection. The doses inject a molecule called mRNA which includes instructions for the body on how to develop antibodies to fight against Coronavirus infection. According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Moderna's vaccine appeared to have high effectiveness in clinical trials (efficacy) among people of diverse age, sex, race, and ethnicity categories and among persons with underlying health conditions.

Like others, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine can also cause some side effects, such as pain, redness at the injection site besides chills and tiredness. CDC said, "these side effects usually start within a day or two of getting the vaccine. They might feel like flu symptoms and might even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days." However, the unusual side effects of the shot on trial participants with cosmetic facial fillers have been revealed recently.