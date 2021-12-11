Peloton Share Prices Fell Over 11% After Shocking Death Scene in SATC Reboot, 'And Just Like That...'

The return of Sex and The City proved to be harmful to the bike company Peloton as its shares fell 11% after the death scene of a key character in the reboot of the show. In the reboot of SATC, And Just Like That.. Mr. Big (Chris Noth) collapses and dies following a session on one of the Peloton exercise bikes. Fans were left in tears witnessing Mr. Big's death and now it seems their emotional quotient has even affected the shares of Peloton in the market.

Pelton's shares tanked 11.35 percent since the show aired in the US. Pelton has since issued an elaborate statement via Cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, who insisted that Mr. Big riding a peloton bike would have helped delay his heart attack.

The premiere episode showed Mr. Big referencing his Peloton instructor, Allegra, played by real Peloton instructor Jess king. By the end of the episode, Mr. Big after his workout on one of the Peloton bikes heads towards the shower when he suddenly collapses, clutching his shoulder as the voicer over states that 'and just like that Big died.'

'Riding Peloton bike may have helped delay his cardiac event'

In a statement to US Weekly, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum noted that Mr. big had an extravagant lifestyle, as a consequence of which, he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6 of the original show. Dr. Steinbaum stressed that Mr. Big's heart attack was caused by lifestyle choices and even family history. "Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event," she noted.

Dr. Steinbaum further noted that it's important to talk to your doctor and have a 'healthy prevention strategy.' "The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely," she said.

According to PEOPLE, Peloton was aware of the brand's appearance in the show. The shares of the company suffered a streak drop on Friday, December 3 morning, hours after the episode aired. Mr. Big's sudden death also received a mixed reaction on social media.