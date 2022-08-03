Pelosi in Taiwan: China's Jets Cross Taiwan Strait After Beijing Announced Targeted Military Operations (Watch)

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane landed in Taiwan, China's fighter jets crossed into the Taiwan Straits, according to a media report. Beijing's advanced Su-35 fighter planes crossed Taiwan Straits after Pelosi's aircraft landed in Taipei, reported China's state TV CGTN .

The communist regime has warned the US of grave consequences over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

China Announces Targeted Military Operations

China's Ministry of National Defense announced the launch of a series of targeted military operations to counter "Pelosi's visit to Taiwan island, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Wang Yi Asks US To Stop Interfering in China's reunification

Calling Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a farce, Chinese State Councilor and FM Wang Yi underlined that those who play with fire will perish by it. "Those who offend China will be punished." Wang has also urged the US to stop interfering in China's reunification, sabotaging its development, manipulating geopolitical tactics, and confusing right and wrong.

To oppose Pelosi's visit, PLA Eastern Theater Command has sent advanced warplanes to exercise combat takeoffs from different airports and conduct missions in different airspaces.

In a stern warning to Taipei, China's Taiwan Affairs Office of State Council threatened Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP that they only accelerate their demise and push Taiwan into the abyss of disaster by pursuing "independence" with provocative acts and linking up with external forces.

China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Jets Joins PLA Drills

Meanwhile, China's advanced J-20 stealth fighter jets joined PLA drills surrounding Taiwan. Western experts see J-20 jets as similar to America's B-2 bombers.

A video released by China Central Television showed J-20 stealth fighter jets participating in the drills. They took off from an airfield on Tuesday evening, with launchers of rockets and missiles also mobilizing under shades of the night, according to Global Times.

