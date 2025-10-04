Singapore: 34-Year-Old Pedestrian Hospitalized After Car Accident on Upper Thomson Road

A 34-year-old woman was rushed to hospital following an accident in Upper Thomson Road on Thursday, October 2.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) and police said that they were informed about the accident at about 1.10 pm.

The authorities added that the accident, which took place in the direction of Thomson Road, involved a car and two pedestrians.

The 50-year-old female driver is helping with the investigation, and the 34-year-old woman was transported to Woodlands Health Campus.

Two pedestrians are seen crossing the street before being hit and thrown into the air by an oncoming car in dashcam footage of the collision that was posted to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The traffic light appears to be red in the video, and just prior to the incident, a car horn is audible.

After landing on her back, a woman pedestrian grabs her head and turns over to lie on her side. The other pedestrian lands on all fours and stays squatting on the ground.

Before the video ends, the driver and her front-seat passenger can be seen getting out of the vehicle and coming toward them.

The police investigations are still ongoing.