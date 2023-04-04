Peak Time Episode 9 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Peak Time episode 9 will air on JTBC Wednesday, April 5, at 10.30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on JTBC or stream it on TVING. The viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the reality show with subtitles on TikTok or Viki.

The survival show is only a week away from its finale. The viewers are curious to know who will make it to the end. The contestants are currently showcasing their performances through The New Song Battle. Last week, all five teams from League B took the stage on fire with their performances. Teams 8, 23, 13, 14, and 15 surprised the viewers and the judges with their performances.

The five teams from League A will perform onstage this week. The contestants are nervous about their performances and their scores. The viewers are also curious to know the winner of The New Song Battle. The preview for this week shows some teams receiving good reviews from the judges. It also shows the contestants surprisingly looking at the final results. The viewers can look forward to an unexpected result for this round.

How to Watch?

Korean viewers can watch the upcoming episode on JTBC or stream it on TVING. K-pop fans can check the highlights on the official YouTube channel of JTBC Entertainment. K-pop fans in Japan can watch the upcoming episode of this survival show on TV Asahi and Abema. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, the Philippines, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the variety show with subtitles on TikTok or Viki.

Here are the international air timings of Peak Time:

Japan - 10.30 pm

Myanmar - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

New York - 9.30 am

Australia - 11.30 am

The UK - 2.30 pm

Europe - 1.30 pm

Singapore - 9.30 pm

Canada - 9.30 am

Spoilers

Previously, the five teams from League B performed on stage and impressed the viewers and the judges. Each team struggled with the songs. Nevertheless, every team confidently went on stage for their performances. The preview for this week shared glimpses of the performances of the five teams from League A.

Watch Peak Time episode 9 on JTBC Wednesday, April 5, at 10.30 pm KST to know the winner of The New Song Battle. The winning team will receive numerous benefits, including three percent of the total votes.

