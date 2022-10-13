Paxlovid: Pfizer's Flagship Covid Drug That Was Used to Treat Joe Biden Can Lead To Deadly Blood Clots; Here's How

A review study has found that Pfizer's drug used to treat COVID-19 could be dangerous if taken with common medication. Paxlovid, which is the flagship drug of the giant pharmaceutical firm, can cause serious health issues if it's taken with the usual medication for heart disease.

The FDA gave emergency use authorization to the drug in December last year. The antiviral drug, which has been given to millions of patients in the US, is used to treat mild to moderate COVID.

Pfizer's Covid Drug Could Be Unsafe For Patients

Researchers from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, and other US institutions found the Covid drug can increase the risk of developing blood clots when taken with blood thinners. It can also cause an irregular heartbeat when combined with drugs for heart pain and when taken alongside statins it can be toxic to the liver, according to Daily Mail.

Biden Was Given Paxlovid When He Tested Positive For COVID

But researchers have also assured that if Paxlovid is taken with aspirin, it will not harm patients. President Joe Biden was also given Paxlovid in July when he was being treated for COVID-19.

Dr Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, stopped the president from taking the statin Crestor and stroke prevention drug Eliquis.

Pfizer's CEO Was Also Given Paxlovid

When Pfizer's CEO Dr Albert Bourlan tested positive for COVID-19 in August, he was given a course of Paxlovid. Experts have highlighted that awareness of the interactions of Paxlovid with cardiovascular drugs is necessary.

"The prescription of Paxlovid could be incorporated into an order set, which allows physicians, whether it be primary care physicians or cardiology providers, to consciously rule out any contraindications to the co-administration of Paxlovid," said Dr. Sarju Ganatra, director of the cardio-oncology program at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Massachusetts, according to Mail.

Read more

Paxlovid