The Argentina and Juventus striker Paulo Dybala who is among the the high profile sportstars who tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has again started his training after recovering from the illness which according to him left the footballer struggle for breath.

The 26-yeart-old footballer is one of the three Juventus players who tested positive for the novel virus along with defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi who won the World Cup with France. Players form other Seriew A clubs have also tested positive.

Dybala recovers from Coronavirus

"I've had strong symptoms, but I'm much better today," Dybala, 26, told the Juventus television channel. "Now, I can move and walk and try to work out. A few days ago, when I tried to do those things, I was struggling for breath. My muscles ached." Football around the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic and Serie A has been suspended since March 9.

