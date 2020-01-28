After a portion of Paula White's speech went viral and caused heavy criticism the televangelist, and President Donald Trump's spiritual adviser took to Twitter to clarify her statements.

The video showed her during her sermon earlier this month where she is seen asking Jesus Christ to miscarry satanic pregnancies so that they won't be "able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm." The video was posted by the liberal activist group Right Wing Watch on Twitter.

Soon after the video emerged, the public started interpreting what she meant through her sermon. White took to Twitter to clarify what she meant by her sermon after the video started to trend.

Was she supporting abortions?

The netizens thought that she was talking about abortion. With conservative ideologies in hand, this was quite a shocker to the public. Even Author and OB/GYN Jennifer Gunter argued that the pastor was advocating abortions. The viral nature of the criticisms prompted the word 'satanic pregnancies' to trend on Twitter.

During her sermon, she said phrases while praying to Jesus like, "in the name of Jesus, we command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now", and "we declare that anything that's been conceived in satanic wombs that it'll miscarry, it will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm."

When the tweet by the liberal group who 'monitors and exposes the activities of Radical Right political organizations', became viral, White responded with a series of tweets by even saying that her sermon was taken out of context.

White is known to do some bizarre things online and offline

White is known for her outlandish behaviour, which has backfired in most of the situations. She has referred to her status as Trump's spiritual adviser as an 'assignment from god'. She is also known for making some strange derogatory comments and actions with her appropriation of the black culture. Her church is also known to have come under the radar several times.