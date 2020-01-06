Retirement is not on the cards said Tom Brady after New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the wild card playoff game of the National Football League(NFL). Speculations are rife whether the 42-year-old quarterback, who is a free agent will continue to play next year. The bigger question is, however, who will the six-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, play for?

Fought off the press

Brady did not want to get drawn too much into speculation, but when pressed repeatedly at a post-game press conference offered at least a clue as to his future. "I would say it's pretty unlikely," he said of the possibility of retiring.

If it turns out to have been Brady's final game for the Patriots, it could hardly have ended in a worse way, as his final pass was intercepted by former teammate Logan Ryan for a victory-clinching Titans touchdown.

"I don't want to get too much into the future. I don't know what's going to happen. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football, love playing for this team. I don't know what it looks like moving forward," said Brady

"We're all running out of time"

As Tennessee players celebrated wildly, Brady strode glumly off the field amid near-silence as shocked New England fans contemplated perhaps the almost unthinkable end of a dynasty. Asked whether this 20-13 defeat particularly hurt considering his age, Brady philosophized. "We're all running out of time and chances every year that go by. I don't think I'm the only one in that category, " said Brady.

Lorenzo Alexander announces retirement

While Brady made it clear that he does not intend to retire in the near future, Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander announced his retirement on Saturday after the Bills lost to the Houston Texans. Alexander played 15 professional seasons with the Bills (2016-19), Oakland Raiders (2015), Arizona Cardinals (2013-14) and Washington Redskins (2007-12) . "I could continue to play on and on and on, but that deters from me being able to be there for my kids," Alexander said, according to NFL.com.

(With agency inputs)