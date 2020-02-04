Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years with an inspired performance on Sunday. They came from behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 but few would have believed that this win for the 24-year-old was predicted when he was in high school by then classmate Spencer Shaw.

Shaw, himself had forgotten about the prediction he had made in his senior high school yearbook six years ago. According to the Washington Post, it was only after his sister reminded him of his prediction and sent him a picture, which shows Shaw saying "Seeing Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl ring," when asked what he was looking forward to most at the class reunion.

The Chiefs quarterback put in an inspired performance on Sunday helping his team come from 10-20 behind in the fourth quarter to win 31-20 with Mahomes involved in three touchdowns. Shaw took to social media after the win on Sunday to post a picture of the yearbook revealing his prediction.

Shaw admits that Mahomes' talent was there for everyone to see and that he was certain the Chiefs quarterback would go onto achieve stardom in whichever sport he chose to play professionally. Mahomes did turn down a chance to play in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the Detroit Lions to continue playing football for Texas Tech.

"He was just one of those special athletes," Shaw, who played on the Whitehouse basketball team with Mahomes for four years, told the Washington Post. "You knew he was going to succeed in whatever he did because he had that 'it' factor and a drive to work hard. If he was leaning more toward playing baseball after high school, I might've said that I was looking forward to seeing his World Series ring. He was that kind of special talent."

Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and took over the reins as the starting quarterback of the franchise and 2018, the same here he won the MVP award. He has now added a conference championship and a Super Bowl title and Shaw is delighted for his friend, who he admits has not spoken to in about a year.

"Watching Pat win was just exciting," Shaw said. "I'm glad for him. He's just a great guy and I'm really happy he was able to pull it out, because he definitely deserves all of this."