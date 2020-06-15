A photo that showed a black man carrying an injured white man on his back during a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Saturday is trending on internet. A man identified as Patrick Hutchinson was seen carrying an injured protester to safety following a clash between protest groups. Hutchinson said he and his friends "stopped somebody from being killed," BBC reported.

The man who was being carried was demonstrator opposing the Black Lives Matter protests, reports CNN.

Hutchinson said it wouldn't have ended well without their help. "I scooped him up into a fireman's carry and marched him out," said Hutchinson, who is a personal trainer and a grandfather.

Even some far-right activist groups also thronged the city, as even police were attacked. Many peaceful Black Lives Matter protests had taken place in London and also across the UK on the day this incident happened.

Scary Scene

Describing the events, Hutchinson said that he was with his friends, one of whom witnessed a quarrel near the top of the stairs by the Southbank Centre, Waterloo. It was "scary", he told British Channel 4 News on Sunday, adding that it was hectic and the scene was like a stampede.

As a person ended up on the floor, Hutchinson's friends rushed to the spot and stopped the person from getting trampled. "I put him on my shoulders," he said. He then started marching towards the police while his friends surrounded to protect Hutchinson and the person he had on his shoulder.

As the person was being saved, people still tried to hit him. "I wasn't thinking, I was just thinking of a human being on the floor," he said. Having no other thoughts, Huthchinson only wanted to get to safety.

You Don't Think, You Just Do

"I know nothing about the man I saved, I think he was partially drunk, I think he was partially unconscious," said Hutchinson adding: "You don't think about that at the time - you just do what you've got to do"

Thousands have taken to the streets across the world following the death of George Floyd, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Citing the act, Hutchinson told the channel that Floyd would have been alive today if other police officers around had intervened the way he and his friends did.

Pierre Noah, a bodyguard who helped Hutchinson in the act, said that he was saving two lives. One was the man who Hutchinson rescued, besides the young boys who could have got a life sentence.