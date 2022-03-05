Patricia Arquette: Actress Asks to Kick Russia Out of NATO; Blames 'Dyslexia' For Confusion After Getting Trolled

Actress Patricia Arquette was ridiculed on social media after suggesting that Russia should be removed from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), an alliance which Moscow has never been member of. Arquette's response was to a tweet which claimed that Russian army at the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant laid explosives around the facility in an bid to "blackmail the whole of Europe."

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a 'special military operation' against Ukraine last week, a move which has drawn strong opposition from the world.

Actress Blames 'Dyslexia', 14-hour Work Shift

In a tweet, Twitter handle MK-ULTRA wrote, "Staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine sent a message to Ukrainian media and government authorities warning that the Russian troops that took the plant are now laying down explosives around it in order to "blackmail the whole of Europe."

Responding to the tweet, the Severance star wrote, "Kick Russia Out of NATO." However, following the gaffe, Arquette quickly deleted her tweet.

Later, she claimed about getting confused between NATO and UN and blamed it one being dyslexic. "I'm dyslexic. It's in my bio and has been for years. A couple 14 hour work days laters and I flipped NATO and UN. You will live," she tweeted.

However, nowhere does Arquette's Twitter bio reveals about her being dyslexic. "Actress, Activist, Troublemaker Fighting for fair pay and passage of The Equal Rights Amendment!" reads her bio.

Twitter Trolls Arquette

The True Romance star's gaffe didn't go unnoticed as many users trolled her for the uninformed tweet. "Patricia Arquette is another level kind of IDIOT!! I'd LOVE to see her go toe to toe with Tucker or Hannity! Would be wildly entertaining!" read a tweet.

"We should send Patricia Arquette to Europe instead of Kamala," wrote a user as another opined, "Patricia Arquette is a fuking Dumbass."

"I love Patricia Arquette, huge fan of her TV and film work. Huge crush on her too. But damn, if this is not an example of why you shouldn't listen to celebs when it comes to politics I don't know what is. What an idiot," expressed a user.

"Patricia Arquette is just another Hollywood big mouth thinking everyone should listen to her. But no one should listen to her," wrote a user.