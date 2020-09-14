Entrepreneurship undoubtedly requires various aspects. However, the determination and passion among them are the most prominent. Your determination will keep you focused on your goals and achieve results while your passion is the one that will allow you to enjoy what you do indefinitely. The combination of both is what has accompanied entrepreneur Shaquille Hinkson on his path to success.

It was from this persistence, ambition, and desire to grow that Nicks Professional Touch was born. Today, it is a prestigious company dedicated to the detailing of high-end vehicles. The success of this company only motivated him to continue his growth.

From this excessive passion to reach even further, two more elements were added to its brand: Nicks Professional Supplies and Nicks Professional Education. The first of these is an exclusive line of products for vehicle detailing and the second one is a training program dedicated to guiding young people who wish to undertake the car detailing business.

Persevere In What You Dream

One quality that stands out on Shaq's path was perseverance. He still perseveres in the face of the things he believes in and sees some potential, too. His dream, in the beginning, was not supported by anyone. He began alone, surrounded by criticism, and with limited options. None of this was an impediment. On the contrary, it was precisely the desire to grow, learn, and improve that gave him the impulse to go further and further.

Although with the same focus, each of his projects had a different beginning, from a different position it did not diminish his interest and dedication in each of them. Here lies the importance of the word perseverance for him.

Focus On What's Important

Being focused on his objectives, which he considered really important, has given him even more willing to follow his project and not stop in the face of criticism, obstacles, and even difficulties that have appeared along the way.

He emphasizes that directing his energy to work constantly, managing publicity to grow his company, and staying dedicated to obtaining positive results was the best way to counteract each of the potholes appearing along the way.

Enjoy What You Do

For Shaq, enjoying every aspect of what he does is a key element. This successful entrepreneur points out that entrepreneurship is a commitment, and the best thing you can do is make sure you enjoy it. Only then, you will take the time to be proud of the results even when you have a long way to go.

He points out that he enjoyed every step he took simply because he was getting closer to his goal, doing what he was passionate about. That is why his training program is aimed, in part, at making sure that the young people who want to start in this industry are genuinely passionate about it and will make the most of it.