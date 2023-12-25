Parker Stott: Husband of Pregnant Influencer Chloe Scott Dies Days After She, Unborn Baby Were Killed in Horror Pre-Christmas Car Crash

The husband of a pregnant Utah influencer, who was killed in a devastating car accident while returning home for Christmas, has also died, just days after his wife and unborn baby. Parker Stott had been fighting for his life, undergoing multiple surgeries, after the car collision on US 93 in Wickenburg, Ariz., that occurred on December 20, KUTV in Salt Lake City, Utah, reported.

But despite doctors' best efforts, Parker succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. Chloe Stott, 24, and Parker were driving to Arizona to share the joyful news of her pregnancy with their families when they met with an accident on Highway 93 near Wickenburg, Maricopa County.

Dead Just Few Days after His Wife

The influencer and her unborn baby boy died at the scene. Meanwhile, Parker was airlifted to the Arizona Burn Center in critical condition, necessitating three surgeries, including a leg amputation. However, he too succumbed to his injures just three days later.

"Early this morning, Parker went in for his 3rd surgery to do some clean up on his burns, as well as start on some skin grafting for his leg," the family wrote on Instagram.

"At the completion of the surgery, the surgeons delivered the news that Parker's injuries were even more extensive than what we were already aware of and the outlook was extremely bleak," the post continued.

"A few hours later, we received the update that Parker's vitals were dropping and he was going fast," the family wrote.

"We gathered around him as a family, kissed him, hugged him, held his hand, told him just how much we loved him and how proud we were of him. He is the strongest person and has fought so hard."

"At 6:47pm, Parker grew his angel wings to fly him to Heaven to be with his sweet love Chloe and their baby."

The grieving family of the couple also shared a video depicting their arrival at the driveway, where a gathering of people was seen holding what seemed to be a spontaneous vigil in memory of Chloe and Parker.

End of a Happy Family

Stott's death marks the tragic ending to a Christmas tragedy that unfolded when he and his wife traveled to Arizona to joyfully announce 24-year-old Chloe Stott's pregnancy to their families.

"They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas," friend Jake Toolson wrote on GoFundMe.

The couple was traveling on Highway 93 near Phoenix around 8:15 p.m. when their Toyota Tundra pickup collided with a white Volvo commercial truck, as reported by KSLTV.

While trying to pass other vehicles in a legally designated passing zone, they were unable to complete the maneuver around the final vehicle.

Tragically, Stott and her unborn son lost their lives upon impact, as reported by the station.

Parker, on the other hand, was airlifted to the Arizona Burn Center for intensive life-saving care, as detailed in the GoFundMe campaign.

Unfortunately, the severity of his injuries proved insurmountable, leading to his eventual death.

Parker worked as a general contractor while Chloe was an entrepreneur and social media influencer who ran a well-known skincare boutique called Clover Skin Bar, located approximately 40 miles outside of Salt Lake City.

On the day of the tragic crash, she shared a loving photo of herself and her husband, accompanied by the caption: "You n Me forever Parker."

Scout Whiteley, a friend and business partner of Chloe Stott, revealed that she was only about 10 weeks pregnant, as reported by KSLTV.

Meanwhile, Parker's injuries were described as gruesomely extensive, with the family stating that his burns were so severe that his right leg had to be amputated, and he had sustained fractures in almost every bone in his body.

"As deeply saddened as we are to [lose] Parker, who had such a positive impact on so many people's lives and brought us all so much happiness here on Earth, we are so thankful for God's mercy that he gets to be with Chloe and relieved from all this pain," the family wrote on Instagram.

"We know they are in a better place and get to be together."