Basking in the success of the recently concluded hit drama, Itaewon Class, star Park Seo Joon has said goodbye to his "chestnut hairstyle". In his latest picture, the actor has revealed his new hairdo called 'Pineapple Style".

As much as Park Seo Joon's character in Itaewon Class, his chestnut hairstyle was also in news. One of his best friends Park Hyun Sik who is serving in the military currently took the time to comment on Park Seo Joon's chestnut hairstyle. But now, it looks like Park Seo Joon has come off the character of Park Sae Ro Yi and is gearing up for his new drama.

Out with the old, in with the new

Here is the picture of his new "pineapple style" haircut, the actor is boasting about on his official Instagram page. "No chestnut, yes pineapple," states the caption that is explained with images on the post shared on March 30.

Though his chestnut hairstyle looked simple, the actor had explained the difficulty in maintaining it as it needed trimming every four days and a lot of his energy was dedicated to keeping the hairstyle as it was.

But, chestnut or pineapple, Park Seo Joon is known to carry his attire and hairstyle elegantly, be it his attire from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim or hairstyle in "She Was Pretty", his overall appearance in Fight For My Way or long hairstyle in Hwarang, Park Seo Joon rocks it.

Star in talks to appear in a new show

Recently, a report in AllKpop claimed that the actor was in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'Mount Jiri opposite Jun Ji Hyun. Mount Jiri is written by Kim Eun Hee of the Signal fame. He is also credited with two seasons of hit drama Kingdom.

If signed, Park Seo Joon will play national park ranger Kang Hyun Jo. The plot revolves around a secret that takes place on Mount Jiri. The lead cast Kang Hyun Jo and his confidante Seo Yi Kang (played by Jun Ji Hyun) are the only two people who know about this secret.

Mount Jiri is expected to premiere in the first half of 2021. Jun Ji Hyun was last seen in the drama The Legend of the Blue Sea opposite Lee Min Ho in 2017.

Park Seo Joon- Kim Da Mi starrer Itaewon Class had recorded 16.548 per cent viewership nationwide and 18.328 per cent viewership in Seoul for its last episode, that was aired on March 21, stated AGB Nielsen.

The entry of Park Bo Gum in the last episode has made people wonder if it is a hint at Itaewon Class Part 2. As Park Seo Joon has been an inevitable part of the series, there is talk that if there is a second season of the drama, both Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Gum might be cast in lead roles. But there is no official information on the second season of Itaewon Class. Park Seo Joon's changed hairstyle also might be an indication that he is gearing up for a new drama.