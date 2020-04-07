Authorities in Paris have issued even stricter rules after France recorded its highest death toll in 24 hours. The European nation recorded 833 deaths on Monday which is the highest daily toll for the country since the pandemic began. People will not be allowed to leave their homes for exercise between 10 am to 7 pm starting from Wednesday.

Press release issued by Mayor Anne Hidalgo and city police Chief Didier Lallement on Tuesday reads that anyone who wants to go for run or exercise can go before 10 am or after 7 pm. Authorities issued the order to contain the spread of the virus because streets are generally quietest at that time. It applies only to people who go for jogging and other exercises. Whereas people taking their dogs for a walk or going for a short walk with house members are allowed to go out, Mayor clarified.

People are not permitted to go more than one kilometre from their home and allowed to exercise for one hour, once a day. All the group sports and cycling for exercise have been totally banned. Though cycling to go for supermarket and work is still allowed.

Ban on access to walkways

Access to walkways along with Seine, Bois de Vincennes, and Bois de Boulogne have also been banned by the authorities. The new measures are taken to contain the gathering of more people on the streets. "We salute the efforts made by the inhabitants of the capital to give this period of lockdown its full effectiveness in terms of health," reads the statement.

The statement added that the Mayor and Police department of Paris appreciates Parisians for understanding their responsibility. They also urged to avoid the risk of getting infected by not increasing the number of people in public places. Every visit that can be avoided to go outside the house is an effort against the pandemic.

"It is through responsibility, self-regulation and collective discipline that Parisians will best help healthcare workers in their fight to save those who are sick," the statement read. There have been more than 3,000 cases confirmed and around 600 people died due to coronavirus in Paris. Meanwhile, France that recently overtook China have recorded 99,000 cases and death toll have reached 8,926 so far.