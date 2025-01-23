Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

A crucial UEFA Champions League showdown awaits as Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester City at Parc des Princes in what promises to be a high-stakes "six-pointer" on Wednesday. Matchday 7 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League will end on Wednesday, starting with two early fixtures and wrapping up with seven simultaneous games.

Among them, the spotlight will be on the marquee clash between PSG and Manchester City at Parc des Princes. Both PSG and Manchester City have underperformed in this season's Champions League campaign. The hosts currently sit in 25th place, outside the playoff spots, but managed to ease some pressure with a narrow 1-0 win over Girona on Matchday 6.

Manchester Aim to Regain Form

For PSG, anything less than a win against Manchester City could spell disaster, especially with a challenging away fixture against VfB Stuttgart looming on Matchday 8. Meanwhile, Manchester City, who were among the top teams in the standings after Matchday 3, have seen their form dip with three consecutive games without a victory, dropping them to 22nd place.

Despite their struggles, City's recent form has shown improvement, with Pep Guardiola's side going unbeaten in their last six matches over the past month.

On the other hand, PSG, under Luis Enrique, have not suffered a loss since November, and their manager will be counting on his team to extend that streak in this crucial Champions League clash.

The last encounter between PSG and Manchester City at Parc des Princes resulted in a 2-0 win for Les Parisiens back in September 2021.

When and Where

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on Wednesday, Jan 22. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 23).

How to Live Stream

United States: The PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.