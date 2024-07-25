Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: How to Watch the Event Online in the US, UK and India

The 2024 Olympics will officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday. The 26 July celebration will be the first Olympic Games Opening Ceremony held outside a stadium. It will transform the French capital into a stadium and theater as athletes parade in boats along the Seine, passing by Paris's most iconic landmarks.

The ceremony will feature a parade of 10,500 Olympic athletes from 206 countries. Athletes will travel on 100 boats, passing through some of Paris's iconic landmarks, including Notre Dame, Pont des Arts, and Pont Neuf. The parade begins at the Austerlitz Bridge and conclude at the Trocadéro. Here's all you need to know about the opening ceremony.

Grand and Unconventional Opening

The river parade will cover six kilometers from east to west, beginning at the Austerlitz bridge near the Jardin des Plantes. It will then navigate around the two central islands of the city, Île Saint Louis and Île de la Cité, and finish at the Trocadéro, located across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower.

French President Emmanuel Macron will give a speech, and the Olympic cauldron will be lit to officially mark the beginning of the Games.

In addition to the parade of 10,500 Olympic athletes, there will be performances from dancers and other artists featured in the Opening Ceremony.

Here's how to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony.

When and Where

Opening ceremony will kick off in Paris at 7: 30 PM Local Time/ 1:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM BT/ 11 PM IST.

How to Watch/Livestream in the US

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock on July 26. Coverage will start at 12 p.m. ET, with primetime coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch/Livestream in the UK

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games can be viewed on Eurosport and discovery+.

Discovery+, the Streaming Home of the Olympics, will offer fans access to all 10,500 athletes and 329 medal events, featuring 3,800 hours of live coverage through more than 55 live channel feeds, including the Opening and Closing Ceremony.

How to Watch in India

In India, the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be broadcast live on various Sports18 Network TV channels. Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD will provide coverage in English, with options for local languages Tamil and Telugu. Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 will offer telecasts in Hindi, while Sports18 3 will feature a global action feed in English.

Live streaming of the the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.