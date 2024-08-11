Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in the US, UK and India

After nearly three weeks of some remarkable athletic events and drama, including the opening ceremony fiasco, Paris will finally bring the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to a close on Sunday with a star-studded ceremony that could surpass the grandeur of the opening show.

The first part of Sunday's ceremony will focus on the host city, featuring performances by popular French bands Phoenix and Air in what director Thierry Reboul has described as a "science-fiction" themed production. As tradition dictates, the second half of the ceremony will set its focus on the transition to the next Summer Games, with the Olympic torch being passed to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics.

What to Expect

In contrast to the bold opening ceremony, the closing ceremony will follow a more traditional approach. Instead of the open-air setting along the Seine River, it will take place in the 80,000-seat Stade de France.

Throughout the Games, the stadium has been the site of several notable events, including world-record-breaking track races and a historic milestone for the American women's rugby team. Now, it will be filled with artists, dancers, acrobats, and surprise performers to celebrate the conclusion of this year's Olympics and to look forward to the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

While rumors about Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's participation remain unconfirmed, several major names have been announced for the segment, which is expected to run for 15 minutes and will include live performances.

Grammy winner H.E.R. has been confirmed to perform the U.S. national anthem at the Stade de France as part of the handover ceremony, while Hollywood is expected to be represented by Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, who will perform a skydiving stunt during the segment.

Several of LA's most iconic musical acts are also rumored to make an appearance, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg all reportedly set to perform.

When Is the Olympics Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony will be held on Sunday, Aug 11. The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony starts at 2PM ET, 7PM BST, and 12:30AM IST (Aug 12).

How to Watch/Livestream

United States: The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer. The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony will eb live streamed on the BBC Sport website and app.

India: The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.