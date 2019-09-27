Bella Hadid caught everyone's attention as she sported a black sheer thong bodysuit and walked the ramp at the Mugler fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week. She oozed hotness and made people's head turn by looking stunningly beautiful and sexy, all at the same time.

The 22-year-old model flaunted quite a lot of skin which showed her black briefs under the sheer corset and tights and teamed it up with a cropped black blazer. She topped her look with a black tie-up sandal heels and stayed true to her style and charisma. The young lass was brimming with confidence, elegance and grace during the Fashion Week and strutted her stuff which made all eyeballs gaze her.

This is undoubtedly not the first time Bella is flaunting her amazingly toned body in a sheer outfit. She's been there and done that at several other fashion shows, night outs, parties and dates. Sporting a sheer outfit is a like a natural habitat for the beautiful young lass.

Just yesterday, Bella upped her fashion quotient sporting a sheer orange top and a white bra and completed her look with satin white trousers and Christian Dior belt. Her look was accessorized with a silver chain necklace and white lace-up shoes and the model also flaunted her newly blonde locks, as she attended the Dior's after-party in Paris along with Jennifer Lawrence and the duo mingled with everyone present at the party.

Also, her first photoshoot at the Paris Fashion Week was in a yellow lingerie and she accessorized her look in a silver belly chain and looked like a million dollars in all of the pictures which she shared on her Instagram handle with the caption ''Who is she.''

Bella also shared the ramp walk clips on her Instagram handle and thanked everyone who were a part of her look. She said, ''Opening @muglerofficial today (!!!), I love you all and this collection so very much! ! Insane show @cadwallader @haleywollens @julialang @jawaraw @ingegrognard.''