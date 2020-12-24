In a mere span of 2 years, he has over 150 happy clients from more than 15 countries and has worked with the top 1% of people in this industry for a long time. He is none other than Mr. Rajul Raghuvanshi, one of the youngest social media experts in the marketing industry.

As of today, people who know how to use resources wisely make fortunes during their lifespans. His company RRR Media Group is growing at a steady pace, and it is making a name for itself when it comes to social media. He has, up till now, helped more than 25+ 6-7 figure social media agency owners too scaling their business with his ROI proven Growth and paid ads services.

His company works to endorse client products, services, and branding over social media platforms. We asked Rajul how he operates alongside these many clients altogether? He said, " Over years, I have developed my time management in a way that every client gets evenly spaced time in ratios as per the need of the hour. The Pareto Principle, also known as the 80/20 rule, is something of a cliché in business. However, Rajul emphasizes business as a system that is dependent on self-management. It involves discipline, building positive habits, and a positive or growth-centric mindset. Managing others is meaningless if you cannot manage yourself. The 20% of your time that you might allocate to self-management might be responsible for 80% of your success." He further continues, "In my case, the feeling of being one's boss is essential, for I feel the kick with it."

Many people offer a wide array of services or products without being able to serve distinction in any particular area. On the other hand, Rajul has developed a strategy for his own business that focuses on vertical integration. It means controlling an entire process from top to bottom instead of trying to enter many different markets at the same time. With his exposure-based expertise fueled by his passion, he is all set to conquer the business world. Check out his Instagram- @personalbrandfather, and get detailed guidance for your business.