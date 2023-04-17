Paramahamsa Vishwananda says "India feels like home to me."

Paramahamsa Vishwananda is the revolutionary guru of our time. His Bhakti Marga movement unifies the major devotional traditions of Bharat and brings Sanathana Dharma to the rest of the world. Bhakti Marga is headquartered just outside of Frankfurt Germany, in a large ashram accommodating more than 100 permanent residents and hundreds more guests during celebrations of Hindu festivals. Residents and guests of the ashram come from all over Europe and beyond to honour all the forms of God in chanting kirtan and puja rituals. There are Bhakti Marga ashrams in many other countries including the United States, Brazil, South Africa, Mauritius, and, of course, India. Guruji is an inspiration to many, he has a huge following of his own. Guruji is an inspiration to many and has a huge following of his own.

Paramahamsa Vishwananda was awarded the title 'Mahamandaleshwar' in 2015 and received the Bharat Gaurav Award for lifetime achievement in the UK Houses of Parliament in 2016. Guruji was recently honoured with the award titled "Revolutionary Guru 2022" by India's leading digital business magazine Start Up India along with other prominent personalities of our nation. These accolades come as a recognition of his tireless spreading of Hindu Dharma, which is the essence of all spirituality.

On visiting India :

India feels like home to me. I have been travelling around the world and I have been talking to so many people but everyone has to say one thing that they all feel at home in India. The mother welcomes everyone and the feeling is really beautiful.

Ashram at Pandharpur :

The construction has not yet begun since we are waiting for all the official paperwork to be done. It will happen very soon. The project is on.

Dharma in True Sense :

Paramahamsa Vishwananda explains that the prime Dharma is to be a human being first and to be a good human being you must have love within yourself. It is important to have love whether it is natural or material.

Of course dharma for everyone is different. Dharma of fire is heat, dharma of water is cool and dharma of a human being is to love. You are born in the outside world with higher responsibilities to fulfill so hence what you contribute here is important.

Re-incarnation:

Does Guruji believe in reincarnation? He says, Yes he does. " He quotes "Yes I do believe in it. I have experienced this particular matter since I was very little. I remember many things. I definitely believe in it. I have encountered many people who have remembered their past lives but if you ask about mine, I shall not reveal it."

Benefits of chanting mantras :

Mantras are very important. When we chant mantras, we alter our mind frequencies because when our mind is thrown into the outside world, It vibrates according to what it is thrown on to. If we desire a house, a spouse or a car all these are considered low frequency. When we chant the mantras or do a sadhana (the spiritual practices) your mind enters a higher frequency.

As Lord Krishna says in the Bhagavad Gita "If you want to change, you have to change your mind firstly."

Mantra is the easiest tool to keep your mind in the highest frequency especially when you say "Om Namo Narayanaya or Om Namah Shivaya" whatever you chant because you are chanting the divine name and the divine name holds a very high vibration. Your chanting going at the same pace as your breath changes your mind definitely.

Overcoming suffering :

Guruji continues, Suffering is imminent. It is everywhere. One can appear to be happy but we are not sure of what the person is actually going through deep within. There is a lot of suffering around the world and we cannot say the world is at peace. To overcome suffering, It is important to understand the root of suffering. Most of our suffering is our own creation. It is due to the unconditional desires and wants. When our desire is not fulfilled, we become miserable and unhappy. There is always a reason behind something not happening but we fail to accept it and try to do everything to make it happen. So this is the root of our suffering or pain. This reality or the truth is not out there but we are the reason for our own unhappiness. We cannot expect someone else to make us happy. We will never be happy when you make someone see the object of your happiness. We have to make ourselves happy first and only then can we make others happy. Until you discover spirituality, you will never realise and understand true happiness.