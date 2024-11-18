PAR5's Game-Changing Hard Seltzer Tees Off This December in the U.S., with Canada Expansion Set for Spring 2025

Toronto, ON – A new hard seltzer is here for the long game. Get ready to meet PAR5, the premium hard seltzer that's launching in select U.S. markets this December and expanding into Canada in Spring 2025. PAR5 is designed for those who crave a refreshing drink that doesn't compromise on taste.

With 0 grams of sugar, just 99 calories per can, and made entirely from natural ingredients, PAR5 is the perfect choice for anyone who wants a cleaner, better-for-you option. This seltzer not only quenches your thirst but also delivers a crisp, natural flavor with no artificial aftertaste—making it a standout in a crowded market. Starting with a zesty Citrus launch, PAR5 is set to roll out more exciting flavors soon, including Prickly Pear, White Peach, and Grapefruit.

"Our goal with PAR5 was simple: to capture the joy of the game while creating a hard seltzer that feels as good as it tastes," says Sasha Verblonski, co-founder of PAR5. "We're proud to offer something refreshing, natural, and free from the artificial aftertastes you often get with other brands."

Isay Khomyak, co-founder, adds, "We wanted something we could enjoy after a long game or a day out on the course. When we couldn't find it, we created it ourselves—and we knew others would want the same."

Named after the longest and most challenging hole in golf, PAR5 stands as a tribute to patience, ambition, and the love of the game. But you don't need to be a golfer to appreciate this refreshing beverage. Whether you're on the green or at your favorite event, PAR5 invites you to enjoy the experience.

"We created PAR5 for people who embrace challenges and enjoy the journey," says Baron Belalov, co-founder. "It's more than just a drink—it's for those who are here for the long game, both on and off the course."

With a growing list of retail partners and plans to be featured at live events, PAR5 is already making waves. Backed by a collaboration with one of the partners behind the successful spirits brand Siempre, the team is gearing up for an exciting debut.

"Florida and New York are just the beginning," says Dylan Jackson, Head of Sales. "PAR5 is a drink that bridges the gap between generations. It is the embodiment of what your father loved about golf and what this next generation has fallen in love with. We're working hard to bring PAR5 to a wider audience of people who love an active, social lifestyle—whether they're on the golf course or enjoying time with friends."

As PAR5 prepares for its official launch, you can follow along for updates on Instagram (@drinkpar5) and visit the brand's website at www.drinkpar5.com.

About PAR5

PAR5 is a premium hard seltzer brand crafted for those who value great taste and quality. With 0g of sugar, 99 calories per can, and all-natural ingredients, PAR5 is the perfect choice for health-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise. It's more than a drink—PAR5 is for those who enjoy the challenge, savor the journey, and are here for the long game.

Disclaimer: PAR5 does not claim any health benefits associated with the consumption of this product. While the drink is made with natural ingredients and contains no sugar, it should be consumed responsibly

Media Contact:

Baron Belalov - me@baronbelalov.com