A miffed female customer who had come to collect her parcel from a private courier office in Ukraine stripped down her pants and took out her panties, which she then wore it on her face as a mask when she was told that can't collect her parcel without wearing a mask.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera at the office of Nova Poshta, a private postal and courier company in Ukraine.

Ukraine that is slowly trying to reopen the country after the coronavirus lockdown has issued several guidelines that makes it mandatory for everyone to wear masks and maintain a distance of 1.5 meters from one another when in line.

As per the local reports, the woman had come to the Nova Poshta office to collect her parcel without wearing a mask. The officer on the counter informed the woman that she won't be allowed to pick up the parcel without a mask.

The woman miffed at the new coronavirus guideline began undressing at the office before everyone. The CCTV footage shows the woman first stripping-off her jeans, which she places on the counter. The woman then proceeds to take off her panties.

She then wears her jeans and wears the underwear on her head covering her face as well.

The entire incident left those in the office in a shock, however, the woman stood her ground and demanded that she be handed her parcel. The courier personnel it is understood had no option but had to hand over the parcel to the woman.

Nova Poshta is headquartered in Kyiv and has over 2,300 offices across the country. While the officials from Nova Poshta were able to confirm that the incident had taken place at one of their offices, they did not specify the location, MailOnline reported.

"Our employee asked the woman to put on a face mask and even gave her one for free. But the woman refused to use it," the company officials told local news sources. The woman, however, instead preferred to wear her panties on her head instead.

The company does not plan to report the matter to the police and has refused to condemn the costumer's behavior.