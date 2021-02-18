The early months of 2021 will witness the Windows 10 major updated version 21H1. This year, it appears that Microsoft will break their tradition of launching their updates twice a year, specifically during the spring followed by a fall update. The major Windows updates are launched during the spring and the relatively trivial updates came along during the fall, or so, it has been till this year. The company has shaken its IT admins off their yearly schedule and led to the new course of launching the updates during the first half of the year.

Considering the new normal situation post COVID-19 era, the upcoming Windows 10 update aims at providing better services in distant work set-ups.

John Cable, Microsoft's head of Windows Servicing and Delivery stated: "Windows 10, version 21H1 will have a scoped set of features improving security, remote access and quality. The features we are releasing in this update are focused on the core experiences that customers have told us they're relying on most right now."

Exciting New Features

Every new feature of the Windows 10 21H1 version focuses on serving better working experience in remote work set ups, such as:

In the presence of both external and internal Windows Hello cameras, Windows Hello multicamera support shall set the default as the external camera.

Advanced Windows Defender Application Guard performance along with enhanced document opening setting time.

Advanced Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) performance assuring better remote work set-ups.

Surely, these new updates would excite its users. All these changes are set to achieve the goal of making remote work set ups better.

The tech giant is all set to launch this update to its Windows 10 users by the end of the first half of 2021. With that vision, the 21H1 update is already being tested by beta testers for approval.

Another update perhaps bigger than the 21H1 version is likely to be launched by Windows during the remaining second half of the year. A "sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows," code named Sun Valley, is said to be in store for its users. An upcoming special event shall witness the introduction of the next big updates by Microsoft.