The Panasonic Corp of Japan stated on Thursday that it is expecting operating profit tp drop 48.9 percent in this financial year, as the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic hits the wide-ranging businesses from home appliances to automotive batteries.

A leading supplier of battery cells to Tesla Inc, Panasonic forecast operating profit of 150 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for the year through March 2021, down from 293.75 billion yen last year. The forecast is lower than the 196.04 billion yen average of 18 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv Eikon.

