Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's defense of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse outraged social media users who criticized her for calling the teen a "little boy" trying to protect his community that turned into a "war zone." Bondi made the comments on Tuesday during her appearance at the Fox News show 'Hannity.'

Host Sean Hannity asked Bondi about her views on a video released by Rittenhouse's legal team, who said the 17-year-old opened fire in self-defense in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Bondi questioned local law enforcement officials' decision to charge Rittenhouse and said the teen was trying to "protect his state" — whereas the fact is that the teen is a native of Illinois.

"People have to understand out there, that was a war zone. You've got a 17-year-old out there trying to protect his state," Bondi said "He is helping people who have been injured. He has paramedic training from being a lifeguard. He is taking graffiti off walls. He is trying to mitigate the chaos out there."

Bondi further highlighted that Rittenhouse's victims had criminal records and alleged they were the ones to chase the teen. She also said the law enforcement officials "rushed to judgment" in charging the shooter.

"We don't know everything yet. That video speaks volumes. ... They're [the victims] chasing him down. Whether or not he should be charged with any of it, I think it's too soon to charge him. We don't even know the ballistics yet. They charged him two days later and there were bullets flying everywhere."

Describing Rittenhouse as a "little boy," Bondi said he was only trying to help people. "You've got a little boy out there trying to protect his community. Should he have been out there with a gun? No. But should he have been charged with murder? We just don't know yet. ... You know, it's a war zone out there. What's it coming to in these liberal cities, when teenagers have to go out to provide aid to other people who are getting injured by these rioters."

Bondi's comments angered people who took to Twitter to criticize her.

Rittenhouse was arrested and charged for fatally shooting two Black Lives Matter protesters in August. The teen has received unhindered support from conservatives who hailed him as a "hero" for shooting the protesters.

Several of Rittenhouse's supporters said he was "unfairly" charged for his crimes. However, the conservatives have been slammed for supporting the teen. Some even maintained that the conservatives were quick to point out the violent protests but ignored the cause for the demonstrations.