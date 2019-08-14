Pallavi Tadake is a fresh face in the acting industry. She comes from a middle class family but with a motivation to achieve the best.

Pallavi Tadake is going to make her Marathi debut soon. She also has a great fan following on Instagram. Her daily posts include inspiring messages through beautiful photos that describe her profile.

Music is life for young Pallavi Tadake. She feels music is magical and an excellent mood lifter.

Pallavi Tadake also has a great sense of style; she believes in the motto "wake up and slay everyday."

Pallavi Tadake actively participates in auditions. Even though she's still a newbie, she is willing to go that extra mile and take efforts for her career and make her family proud.

Pallavi Tadake believes that greater things are in store for her and she wants to explore and experience throughout this learning process!

