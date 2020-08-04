Working for a noble cause and for the underprivileged people is by far the best deed a human can do. Palan Dilshad Mustafa Barzani is one such human being who has always worked for the orphans in his full capacity. Born and brought up in Berlin, Germany, he moved back to Erbil, Kurdistan which is his native place. Palan runs an orphanage named Harman Orphanage and is very much attached to the cause. He says that he feels very bad for those children who lost their parents at an early age.

The social worker and philanthropist is running the orphanage for years now and has built it as a home for all the orphans. Palan quoted, "Love from the parents is priceless and it has no boundaries. Many innocent children lose their parents in the initial days of childhood. From my side, I am putting in the best efforts for all those children who have been homeless. The aim of my orphanage is to give life to the children which they actually deserve."

Moreover, he also understands that it is something serious that can put many children in a mental state of mind. "During such situations, mental health issues are common and we at Harman Orphanage make sure to let them live with a homely feeling", he added. Not just this, Palan even revealed that many of the children at his orphanage have been affected by ISIS whose parents were killed right in front of their eyes.

Apart from taking care of the children, the orphanage also makes sure to educate them and empower them with good amenities. He understands the importance of education and how it develops a person in the long run. Doing such incredible work for years, Palan Dilshad Mustafa Barzani is truly a messiah for all the underprivileged children who lost their parents at a very tender age.