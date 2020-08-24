Pakistan's former ambassador to Indonesia, Major General Syed Mustafa Anwar, has come under the government's scrutiny after Pakistan's top graft body found him guilty of illegally selling the embassy building in Jakarta. Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has revealed how the officer sold the property at a throwaway price.



In its reference, the NAB revealed that Anwar sold the Pakistani embassy building in Jakarta during 2001-2002 without the government's approval. NAB further stated that Anwar's actions resulted in a loss of $1.32 million to the national treasury.

"He without having any authority entered into a contract and sold the buildings against 12.5 billion Indonesian rupees," the reference said.

Anwar was reportedly determined to sell the embassy building almost immediately after leaving from his appointment in Indonesia.

As per the report by The Nation, Anwar allegedly appointed M/s Palma Citra Permai to work as an agent or broker to sell the embassy building. To make the said deal happen, he allegedly authorized an advertisement without the approval of the Pakistan Foreign Ministry. Anwar sent a proposal to the Pakistan Foreign Ministry only after the process of the sale began from his end. As per the report, the ministry outlawed the sale and even communicated to him via multiple letters.

The filed reference further stated that the Anwar reportedly discussed the same with then chief executive of Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf for seeking approval for the sale of the embassy building and ambassador residence, who then constituted an inquiry committee under cabinet secretary. The National Accountability Bureau has now found Anwar guilty under Section 9 (A) 6 of Pakistan's National Accountability Ordinance for misuse of powers.

The official is also famous for writing a book on his life titled 'Couldn't Have Been Better: My Life Story.' The autobiographical book is written for his family members to serve as a record with them of their family's elders. As per the book's official blurb, it will "also benefit a few senior and junior officers to understand how to conduct themselves in different situations."