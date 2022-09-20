Dramatic Video Shows Passenger STRIPPING, KICKING Window of PLANE Mid-Air; Creates Extreme Chaos For Not Being Allowed To Offer NAMAZ

A passenger created extreme ruckus mid-air on a flight and also started scuffling with the crew. The incident happened on a Dubai-bound flight from Peshawar on September 14, when the unnamed passenger suddenly started stripping and punching seats for not being allowed to offer Namaz.

The passenger's unusual activities on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-283 flight also damaged the aircraft's window. Videos uploaded on the internet shows man kicking windows and seats of the plane.

Pakistani Man Tried To Offer Namaz On The Plane

His fellow passengers are heard saying that the man also tried to offer Namaz on the plane.

In another video, the man is seen lying on the floor and offering prayers, when suddenly a crew member forced him to stand up and go back to his seat. At that time, the man wore a shirt. But when he started misbehaving with the crew members, it was seen that he has removed his shirt.

Man Removed His Shirt And Started Arguing With Crew Members

Due to his strange behavior, he was tied to the seats as per the aviation rule. The air traffic controller of Dubai airport was informed about the incident by the flight captain and assistance was sought.

Man Was Tied To His Seats

When the plane landed in Dubai, officials took him into custody. The Pakistani man, who has now been blacklisted by the PIA, was deported back to his country.

In the video, fellow passengers are heard saying that when the flight took off from Peshawar, the man was fine. But sometimes after the take-off, he started acting strange. Reports also claimed that he started scuffing with the crew only after they stopped him from offering Namaz mid-air on the flight.

