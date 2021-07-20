Pakistan will take on England in the three-match T20 series decider at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, 20 July. A lot of fireworks is expected in the final clash after two high-score games played in Trent Bridge and Headingley.

In the first match, Pakistan put a mammoth 232 runs on board powered by Babar Azam's 85 and Mohammad Rizwan's 63. England too responded well with Liam Livingstone's 43-ball century, but the hosts fell 31 runs short of the winning line.

In the second match, England bounced back as it scored 200 runs on board. Jos Buttler's 59 backed with Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone's quick 30s helped the hosts to score a good total. On its turn, the Pakistan team, which had come out with flying colors in the first T20 clash, could not repeat its performance from the previous match.

Pakistan lost the match by 45 runs. The visitors, who lost the 50-over limited series 3-0, will be trying hard to seek revenge against the home side by defeating them in the T20 series.

England's Possible 11: Jason Roy/Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (capt), Lewis Gregory/Tom Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid/Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood.

Pakistan's Possible 11: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Where to Watch the Match Live Online?

The match will be streamed live in India on SonyLIVand will be streamed online on its website and app.

The netizens in the US and Canada can catch the action on Willow TV while cricket fans in South Africa can watch the third T20 match on Super Sports. In other countries, people can enjoy the cricket on SonyLiv app and its website.

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Cricket, Fox Sports and Channel 7 in Australia, Flow Sports in the Caribbean, SLRC, Peo TV, Dialog TV in Sri Lanka and Gazi TV in Bangladesh.