Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a statement on Tuesday afternoon regarding the Pulwama attacks which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans on February 14.

He said, "If you (Indian government) think you will attack us and we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate. We all know starting a war is in the hands of humans, where it will lead us only God knows. This issue should be solved through dialogue."

However, he also offered to assist with the investigation if India provides 'actionable evidence'.

Khan went on to ask why the country will launch such an attack so close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad-bin-Salman's visit.

He said, "It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell the Indian govt that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan."

The Pakistani Premiere added that they too are a victim of terror and that the country wants stability.