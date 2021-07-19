Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad are increasing as the Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed tried to evade the responsibility for the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghan envoy by calling this heinous act an "international conspiracy".

The Pakistani minister stated that no such assault and abduction has taken place. Speaking on Geo News program Naya Pakistan on Sunday, Ahmed mentioned the investigation carried out to date had not proven that the lady was kidnapped, reported ANI. "There has been no kidnapping," he mentioned. "I want to tell the entire nation, this is an international racket, an international conspiracy," he added.

During an interview with the news channel, Rashid said that the women had gone to Rawalpindi out of her own will and went to places on public taxis. "First, she told that her phone was taken away. Then, she gave us her phone herself after wiping away the data", he said.

"He Pushed Me and Started Beating Me", says the Daughter of Afghan Envoy

A day after Afghanistan President and the Pakistan Prime Minister attacked each other over the support to the Taliban, this disturbing incidence of kidnapping was reported on Friday. Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was kidnapped and tortured by unknown individuals. This incident took place in Islamabad's highly secured Blue Area while the 27-year-old was coming back home.

She was assaulted in a taxi and her hand and feet were tied. She has narrated the kidnapping incident in a letter saying, "While speaking, he also pushed me and started beating me". She was released after 5 hours and is currently under medical care at a hospital.

Controversial Statement Comes Amid Already Strained Kabul-Islamabad Ties

The development has increased tensions in the already tense relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Kabul has recalled its envoy and all senior diplomats from Pakistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has explicitly called on the Pakistan Government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime and ensure the full security and immunity of Afghan diplomats and their families in Pakistan.

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Pakistan's envoy in Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan over this matter. Vice President of Afghanistan Abdullah Salleh condemned the incidence saying the abduction of Afghanistan Ambassador's daughter and her subsequent torture has wounded the psyche of our nation.

Imran Khan Orders Arrest of Culprits within 48 hours

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has pledged to take actions in opposition to culprits. PM Imran Khan had directed Rasheed to make sure that the culprits behind the incident involving the ambassador's daughter are arrested within 48 hours, reported ANI.

Doha Peace Talks

The representatives of the Afghan Government and the Taliban insurgents met in Doha on Sunday to resume talks for peace following continued fighting in the region. According to some media reports, the government delegation was led by the former Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and the Taliban team was headed by its leader Abdul Ghani Baradar. Addressing the opening ceremony, Abdullah Abdullah said that all efforts must be focused on ending the war so that a political settlement can be reached.