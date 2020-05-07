The Asian country Pakistan's lockdown due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 will get lifted on Saturday, the prime minister Imran Khan stated despite the fact that the number of infections in the nation is still increasing.

The decision is going to be taken due to the country's large number of the poor people and labourers cannot afford to stay under the lockdown any further, the pm stated on Thursday.

Pakistan lifting Coronavirus lockdown

"We're deciding that we are ending this lockdown now," Khan said in a televised address. "We know that we're doing it at a time when our curve is going up.... but it is not edging up as we were expecting." Pakistan, which has undergone a five-week lockdown, has reported 24,073 coronavirus cases with 564 deaths, and recorded its highest single-day increase of 1,523 cases on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)