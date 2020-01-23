Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful test launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. "Ghaznavi missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres," the military's media wing said, adding that the training launch was part of a Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night.

The training launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, scientists and engineers of the strategic organizations, News International reported.

"Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces Command for displaying a very high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the weapon system," the statement added. He also expressed full confidence in the robust Strategic Command and Control System and the capability of the Strategic Forces.