Paige Shiver: Everything to Know About Sherrone Moore's Love Interest Who the 'Suicidal' Ex-Michigan Coach Attacked with Knife After Being Fired

The apartment where police rushed in response to ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's reported knife incident has now been identified as the home of his executive assistant. Moore, 39, a married father of three, was taken into custody on Wednesday following an alleged assault that came to light after Michigan fired him over an inappropriate relationship.

The Ann Arbor apartment where the 911 call was placed belongs to 32-year-old staffer Paige Shiver. The call reported that Moore — said to be "suicidal" after losing his $30 million position — had attacked a woman inside the home, according to the New York Post. Internet sleuths had earlier hinted that Shiver was Moore's love interest.

Moore's Love Interest Exposed

According to the police dispatch recordings, an unnamed woman told authorities that Moore had been stalking and assaulting her "for months." The dispatcher also said the former coach allegedly threatened her with a knife, then eventually put it down and ran from the scene.

Police dispatch audio also suggested that Moore was "suicidal" after being fired — a detail the dispatcher said came from his wife, Kelli.

The 911 call was made from Shiver's Ann Arbor address, public records show, though it's still not clear whether she was the person attacked.

After the incident, Moore allegedly drove off in a black Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers reportedly caught up with him about an hour later at the Well Church near Ann Arbor Street and Willis Road, where he was detained.

Just hours earlier, Moore had been fired as Michigan's head coach due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, whose identity has not been revealed. The university said it had found evidence of the misconduct, and by that evening Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail, having lost his $6-million-a-year job.

NBC reported that the school had already been informed that Moore was struggling with mental health concerns, yet he was fired as head coach without HR, a representative, or security present.

Moore remained in custody as of Thursday, according to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office. They said charges would not be finalized until his formal arraignment, which is scheduled for Friday, nearly two days after his arrest in connection with the alleged assault.

Shiver in Focus

Meanwhile, Shiver's name had been doing the rounds ever since Moore's arrest, though there was no official confirmation. However, her name has now been released as Moore's secret lover. Shiver is a University of Michigan athletic department staffer who recently served as the executive assistant to Moore.

Shiver joined the University of Michigan football program in November 2021 as the On-Campus Recruiting & Football Operations Coordinator.

She was later promoted to executive assistant to the head coach in February 2024, shortly after Moore took over the role.

Shiver's name first came to light after it was revealed that the staffer linked to Moore's firing reportedly saw her salary spike by nearly $41,000 between 2023 and this season.

The staffer's salary spiked 70.6 percent — from $58,025 in 2022 and 2023 to $99,000 in 2025 — despite no official change in her job title, according to public records reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Her salary hike wasn't funded by taxpayers, since Michigan's athletic department doesn't receive state budget money. Instead, the department is supported through media deals, ticket sales, donations, sponsorships, and various licensing agreements.

The massive raise has fueled more questions about Moore, who had been regarded as one of college football's brightest young coaches before his sudden firing.

A Purdue University graduate, Paige has a strong background in NGO management. She previously worked in development, marketing, and fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association before moving into collegiate athletics.

Paige is also the daughter of longtime Chicago Bears scout Jeff Shiver.

Amid the recent controversy surrounding Moore's alleged misconduct and arrest, her name has circulated online as the staff member allegedly involved in the "inappropriate relationship." However, no official source has confirmed any extramarital involvement between Moore and Shiver.

In response to the intense online attention, Paige reportedly made her Instagram account private and has deactivated other social media profiles, including X and LinkedIn, as of December 10, 2025. So far, neither she nor Moore has commented publicly on the allegations or the backlash surrounding them.